Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 99.6%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($76.34) to €69.00 ($74.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of KBCSY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. 99,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,152. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

