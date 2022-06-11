Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 75.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KEWL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
