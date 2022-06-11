Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Declines By 75.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KEWL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $112.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

