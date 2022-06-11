Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Declines By 97.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 148,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. KOSÉ has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.