Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Declines By 97.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 187,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.05.

MURGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

