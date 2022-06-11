Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Grows By 908.3%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 908.3% from the May 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NSFDF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

