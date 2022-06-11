Short Interest in Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declines By 87.5%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTTW remained flat at $$14.46 during trading on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $40.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

