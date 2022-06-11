Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Drops By 77.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,406. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 360.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.