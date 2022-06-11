Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Drops By 77.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the May 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 226,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,406. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
