Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $257.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $12,386.57 and approximately $257.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Showcase has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

