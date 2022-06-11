Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Down 3.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.