SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.30. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

