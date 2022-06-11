Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,600.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

