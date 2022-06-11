Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $19,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3,559.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 448,474 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 327,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 971,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,970.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,098 shares of company stock worth $1,690,737 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

