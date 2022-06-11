Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,154 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Endava worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Endava by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $32,319,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

