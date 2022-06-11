Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,951,000 after purchasing an additional 73,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.