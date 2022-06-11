Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $17.11 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,020 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Cirrus Logic worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.45 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

