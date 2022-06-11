Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 563,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 642,397 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.68. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,841,100. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

