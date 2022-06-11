Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Portillo’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,523,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,648,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $17.25 on Friday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other Portillo’s news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

