Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,205 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

CDNA stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

