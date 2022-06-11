Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 581 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

