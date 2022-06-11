Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.93.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $101.26 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

