SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.18

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 8724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
