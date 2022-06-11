SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.18

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 8724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.