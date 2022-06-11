Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $56.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,421 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $51,875,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after acquiring an additional 711,341 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

