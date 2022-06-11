Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 9.7%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 310,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,371,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,225,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Skillz by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Skillz by 2,216.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 2,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

