Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stake Lessened by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last three months.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

