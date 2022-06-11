Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Achieves $156,004.77

Snowball (SNOB) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Snowball has a total market cap of $156,004.77 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00339386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00410936 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,676,585 coins and its circulating supply is 5,078,224 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

