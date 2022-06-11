Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ DNAD opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

