Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 87.1% in May

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $28.97 on Friday. Société BIC has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.