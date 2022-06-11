Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NYSE SONY opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

