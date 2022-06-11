Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

SCCO stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

