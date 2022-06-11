S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

