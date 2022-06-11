S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,711 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of S&P Global worth $590,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

