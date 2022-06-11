SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT Raised to $29.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

SPTN opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 46.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $492,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

