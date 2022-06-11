SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,565,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 66,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

