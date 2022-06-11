SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $439.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.