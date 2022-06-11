SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $439.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

