Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

