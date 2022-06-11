Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.64.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.