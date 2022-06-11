SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.84% of SPX worth $22,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

