SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Short Interest Update

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.14 on Friday. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
