SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.10. 60,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 88,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

