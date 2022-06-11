St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.
St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CBS)
