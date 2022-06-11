Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 1%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.