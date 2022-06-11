StableXSwap Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $6.19 million and $61.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,905.94 or 0.99980225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

