Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SWK opened at $109.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.86. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.