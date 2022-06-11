stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00347206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00028648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00413529 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

