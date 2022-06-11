stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00336775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00436885 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 229% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.