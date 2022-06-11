Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of MSCI worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 827,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $410.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.68 and its 200 day moving average is $511.26. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

