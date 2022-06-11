Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $47,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.89 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.43.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

