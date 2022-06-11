Stifel Financial Corp Has $46.28 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,876 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $46,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SEA by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SEA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SEA by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

NYSE SE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

