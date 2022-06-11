Stifel Financial Corp Has $49.59 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $49,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

